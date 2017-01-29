Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Nadal holds off Dimitrov, sets up classic final vs. Federer

Rafael Nadal took five sets and almost five hours to fend off "Baby Fed" and revive a classic Grand Slam final against the one-and-only Roger Federer. Nadal's 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov in a grueling, 4-hour, 56-minute semifinal match sets up a championship weekend at....

MaltaIndipendent 5:04:00 AM CET

Bring on the clay: Nadal

thedailystarBD 4:46:00 PM CET

Federer wins Aus Open final; wins 18th Grand Slam

expressindia 1:54:00 PM CET

'If draws were there, I would share with Rafa'

expressindia 10:57:00 PM CET

Why Roger Federer wanted to share Australian Open title with Rafael...

HindustanTimes 3:44:00 PM CET

Federer edges Nadal to win Australian Open (Updated)

cyprus-mail 2:19:00 PM CET

