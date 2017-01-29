|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 29, 2017
|
|
Nadal holds off Dimitrov, sets up classic final vs. Federer
|
Rafael Nadal took five sets and almost five hours to fend off "Baby Fed" and revive a classic Grand Slam final against the one-and-only Roger Federer. Nadal's 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov in a grueling, 4-hour, 56-minute semifinal match sets up a championship weekend at....
MaltaIndipendent 5:04:00 AM CET
|
|
|