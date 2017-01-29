Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US

Four-time Olympic gold-medal-winning runner Mo Farah is concerned that an executive order banning travel to the U.S. for individuals born in certain countries could keep him from returning to his family in Oregon. Farah wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that "President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

ABCnews 7:21:00 PM CET

Olympian Mo Farah slams Trump ban, says makes him 'alien' in U.S.

news-yahoo 3:42:00 PM CET

