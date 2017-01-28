|News ClusterEnglish
Record-Breaking: Japan has 1 million foreign workers
|
TOKYO: The number of foreign workers in Japan topped 1 million for the first time last year, the government has said, as the country looks overseas to offset labour shortages. Tokyo has moved little on loosening strict rules for foreign workers despite years of calls to crack open Japan’s borders to more immigrants.
