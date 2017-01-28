Main Menu

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Record-Breaking: Japan has 1 million foreign workers

TOKYO: The number of foreign workers in Japan topped 1 million for the first time last year, the government has said, as the country looks overseas to offset labour shortages. Tokyo has moved little on loosening strict rules for foreign workers despite years of calls to crack open Japan’s borders to more immigrants.

tribune 9:37:00 PM CET

Dolls vie with Samurai swords for applause

timesofindia 12:08:00 AM CET

Publishing pioneer Kikuko Ireton introduced the world to Japanese film

japantimes 7:59:00 AM CET

US President Trump to call Japan PM Abe, other world leaders today

HindustanTimes 6:17:00 AM CET

National › Artist says latest sticker graffiti aimed at Trump

japantoday 10:56:00 AM CET

India (15)

Japan (12)

United States (4)

United Kingdom (3)

Ahmadabad(IN)

Mumbai(IN)

Kyoto(JP)

Wakayama(JP)

Tokyo(JP)

Berlin(US)

Hollywood(US)

