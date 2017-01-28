Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Yemen at risk of falling into famine, UN warns

Yemen is at risk of slipping into famine this year as the largest food emergency in the world worsens in the war-torn state. UN officials warned that immediate action must be taken in a country where almost 20 million are starving and a child under the age of five dies of preventable causes every 10 minutes.

thetimes 5:12:00 AM CET

Yemen 'dismayed' by Trump's immigration order -official

news-yahoo 11:15:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Yemen (7)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Yara Bayoumy (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Grant McCool (1)

Roberta Rampton (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

FoodSecurityFoodAid

UNbodies

SecurityCouncil

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.