Saturday, January 28, 2017
Yemen at risk of falling into famine, UN warns
Yemen is at risk of slipping into famine this year as the largest food emergency in the world worsens in the war-torn state. UN officials warned that immediate action must be taken in a country where almost 20 million are starving and a child under the age of five dies of preventable causes every 10 minutes.
thetimes 5:12:00 AM CET
