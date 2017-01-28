|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 28, 2017
|
|
Facebook CEO drops legal bid to acquire Hawaiian land
|
The billionaire tech mogul had filed a legal case seeking to acquire small pockets of land within his large estate on the island of Kauai. But his use of the so-called "quiet title" legal system led to criticism from other residents. He said he had not taken the time to fully understand the process. "It's clear we made a mistake," he said.
rnzi 8:32:00 AM CET
|
|
|