Saturday, January 28, 2017
Ethiopia faces new drought, seeks urgent aid for 5 million
WARDER, Ethiopia (AP) " Ethiopia is struggling to counter a new drought in its east that authorities say has left 5.6 million people in urgent need of assistance. U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien visited the remote region on Saturday, saying that "these people are really struggling to survive.
nzherald 9:50:00 PM CET
