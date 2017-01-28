|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Iran's Rouhani to Trump: 'Not the time to build walls'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticised his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, saying now was "not the time to build walls between nations". "They have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago. Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed," Rouhani said at a tourism convention in Tehran.
newvision 11:29:00 AM CET
