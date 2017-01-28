Main Menu

Saturday, January 28, 2017

In Turkey visit, May highlights trade, and human rights

By Elizabeth Piper and Tulay Karadeniz. ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday signed a $125 million (£100 million) defence equipment deal with Turkey and promised to push for more trade between the NATO allies, but cautioned Ankara on human rights following last year's failed coup.

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (30)

Flag
United Kingdom (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Flag
Iraq (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ankara(TR)

Samsun(TR)

Istanbul(TR)

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (4)

Binali Yildirim (3)

Donald Trump (2)

Kate Allen (2)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2)

Bashar Assad (1)

Aerospace Industries (3)

Read More Already (2)

David Dolan (2)

United Kingdom (1)

North Africa (1)

Tulay Karadeniz (1)

Ralph Boulton (1)

Dominic Evans (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

BAE Systems (7)

European Union (5)

Amnesty International (2)

Islamic State (2)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

NATO (1)

Anadolu Ajansi (1)

Downing Street (1)

