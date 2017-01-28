|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
In Turkey visit, May highlights trade, and human rights
By Elizabeth Piper and Tulay Karadeniz. ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday signed a $125 million (£100 million) defence equipment deal with Turkey and promised to push for more trade between the NATO allies, but cautioned Ankara on human rights following last year's failed coup.
