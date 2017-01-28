|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Saturday, January 28, 2017
FA Cup: Wolves shocks Liverpool, Son saves Spurs from upset
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool's season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted the latest setback in the FA Cup on Saturday. Wolves won 2-1 at Anfield to cap a week of misery for Juergen Klopp. The English Premier League title challenge faltered further by losing to....
news-yahoo 8:13:00 PM CET
