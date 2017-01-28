|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Southern EU nations gather in Lisbon as storm clouds gather
Lisbon (AFP) - Leaders of seven southern European Union nations meet in Lisbon on Saturday to forge a common approach to deal with Britain's looming exit from the bloc and the new protectionist administration of US President Donald Trump. The mostly centre-left leaders taking part in the gathering....
news-yahoo 9:06:00 AM CET
