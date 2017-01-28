Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Rugby Union - England the team to beat as Lions loom over Six Nations

- England will look to become only the sixth team to win back-to-back Grand Slams in what is now the Six Nations when this season's Championship gets underway next weekend. Their opening match against France at Twickenham on February 4 will see England bidding to extend their 14-match winning....

news-yahoo 5:37:00 AM CET

England the team to beat as Lions loom over Six Nations

afp-english 3:44:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (17)

Flag
Ireland (8)

Flag
New Zealand (6)

Flag
Australia (4)

Flag
Italy (3)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rugby(GB)

Dublin(IE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Eddie Jones (1)

James Haskell (1)

New Zealand (2)

Conor O'Shea (1)

Anthony Watson (1)

Rob Howley (1)

Wyn Jones (1)

Billy Vunipola (1)

Brendan Venter (1)

Manu Tuilagi (1)

Joe Schmidt (1)

Chris Robshaw (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Six Nations Championship (6)

All Blacks (3)

Grand Slam (3)

World Cup (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.