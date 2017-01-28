|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Rugby Union - England the team to beat as Lions loom over Six Nations
- England will look to become only the sixth team to win back-to-back Grand Slams in what is now the Six Nations when this season's Championship gets underway next weekend. Their opening match against France at Twickenham on February 4 will see England bidding to extend their 14-match winning....
