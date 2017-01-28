Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Wheel spin earns Iran Asia-Oceania basketball title

Iran claimed the top spot at the Asia-Oceania qualifying tournament for the 2017 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men's Under-23 World Championship in Canada, following a well-earned win over the Japanese side. On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian physically-challenged sportsmen....

iran-daily 5:28:00 PM CET

Iran claims title of Asia-Oceania U-23 wheelchair basketball championship

sinacom 4:19:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (14)

Flag
Thailand (8)

Flag
Japan (6)

Flag
Canada (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bangkok(TH)

Toronto(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mohammad Reza (1)

Ali Karimi (1)

Homayoun Asgari (1)

Mohammad Sayyari (1)

Mohsen Mohammadi (1)

Hassan Palar (1)

Reza Eyvazi (1)

Peyman Mizan (1)

Hassan Ali (1)

Mehdi Abbasi (1)

Mehdi Mousavi (1)

Amir Reza Ahmadi (1)

Mehdi Mazloum (1)

Mehdi Mandegar (1)

Mojtaba Kamali (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.