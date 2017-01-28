Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Praying for a fortunate Year of the Rooster

People pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing, Jan 28, 2017. The temple gives out free incenses, dubbed as environmentally-friendly, to prayers. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, falls on Jan 28.

chinadaily 11:00:00 AM CET

$12 000 trips abroad instead of one to Grandma's

iol 9:22:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (21)

Flag
Thailand (4)

Flag
Japan (4)

Flag
Singapore (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Shanghai(CN)

Peking(CN)

Canton(CN)

Bangkok(TH)

Chiang Mai(TH)

Singapore(SG)

Help about this topicRelated People

New Year (6)

Spring Festival (4)

Hong Kong (2)

Shi Ying (1)

Catherine Lim (1)

Will Horton (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

South Korea (1)

Hu Nan (1)

Steve Saxon (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Xinhua News Agency (1)

China Southern Airlines (1)

National Tourism Organisation (1)

Xiamen Airlines (1)

European Union (1)

China Eastern Airlines (1)

National Bureau (1)

World Tourism Organization (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.