Saturday, January 28, 2017
Praying for a fortunate Year of the Rooster
People pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing, Jan 28, 2017. The temple gives out free incenses, dubbed as environmentally-friendly, to prayers. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, falls on Jan 28.
chinadaily 11:00:00 AM CET
