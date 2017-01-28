Main Menu

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Mexico's president, Trump agree to keep wall dispute private

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday agreed to keep a bitter and ongoing dispute over a border wall project out of the public realm, the office of the presidency said. The two "spoke for an hour by telephone," a day after Pena Nieto....

chinadaily 4:59:00 AM CET

'Don't build wall!'

thedailystarBD 7:46:00 PM CET

Vanity Fair sparks Mexican ire over Melania Trump cover

AsiaOne 9:17:00 AM CET

Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto talk over phone to end rift over wall

financialexpress 12:58:00 PM CET

