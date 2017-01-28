Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Passport-holders of 7 Muslim-majority countries can’t board Air Canada flights to U.S.

WASHINGTON—People carrying passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by a Donald Trump ban are not being allowed to board Air Canada flights to the U.S., even if they are permanent residents who hold ȁ#x201c;green cards,ȁ#x201d; the airline said Saturday. The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

TorontoStar 8:22:00 PM CET

WestJet waives cancellation fees for travellers from banned Muslim countries

theglobeandmail 8:30:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (23)

Flag
Canada (8)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Chicago(US)

Saskatchewan(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Matt Tayfeh (1)

Yasmine Mirabedini (1)

Lorne Waldman (1)

Isabelle Arthur (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Air Canada (3)

Border Services Agency (1)

Homeland Security (1)

Delta Airlines (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.