Saturday, January 28, 2017
Passport-holders of 7 Muslim-majority countries can’t board Air Canada flights to U.S.
WASHINGTON—People carrying passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by a Donald Trump ban are not being allowed to board Air Canada flights to the U.S., even if they are permanent residents who hold ȁ#x201c;green cards,ȁ#x201d; the airline said Saturday. The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
TorontoStar 8:22:00 PM CET
