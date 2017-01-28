|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Goa election LIVE: PM Modi says will make state the most...
The Goa rally came a day after the PM addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Jalandhar to muster support for ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition, which is battling anti-incumbency after 10 years of rule. Taking on the Congress, Modi accused it of bad mouthing Punjab’s youth over the drug issue.
HindustanTimes 1:13:00 PM CET
