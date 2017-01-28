|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
UP elections 2017: Ram temple back in focus as Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto
The BJP will work to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya by finding a quick solution through legal means if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, party president Amit Shah said on Saturday. Releasing the party’s manifesto for the seven-phase assembly elections in UP, an emotive issue for the BJP’s predominantly Hindu electorate.
HindustanTimes 2:00:00 PM CET
