Saturday, January 28, 2017

UP elections 2017: Ram temple back in focus as Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto

The BJP will work to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya by finding a quick solution through legal means if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, party president Amit Shah said on Saturday. Releasing the party’s manifesto for the seven-phase assembly elections in UP, an emotive issue for the BJP’s predominantly Hindu electorate.

HindustanTimes 2:00:00 PM CET

BJP will withdraw reservation if voted to power in UP: BSP supremo Mayawati

HindustanTimes 5:52:00 PM CET

BJP to release its Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto

financialexpress 5:19:00 AM CET

UP elections: Ram Mandir, triple talaq, exodus in BJP’s manifesto

timesofindia 11:12:00 PM CET

BJP manifesto a ‘pirated copy’ of its poll promises, says SP, Cong calls it ‘pack of lies’

timesofindia 10:26:00 PM CET

BJP to launch ‘aggressive’ campaign after Amit Shah releases manifesto

financialexpress 11:25:00 AM CET

