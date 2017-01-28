|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Amartya Sen rues lack of good healthcare in India
Although India has made great progress on the economic front, our progress in healthcare has so far been extraordinarily limited, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said at an international conference in Mumbai on Saturday. “It is disconcerting to note that despite being the world’s largest democracy, we....
HindustanTimes 5:06:00 PM CET
