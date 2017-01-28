Main Menu

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Three weeks on, five missing Pakistani rights activists return home

Five bloggers and rights activists missing since first week of January have returned home in the early hours of Saturday as mysteriously as they disappeared. Police confirmed that they reached home. They did not say who kidnapped them or handed over to the police. The relatives of the missing had registered cases of their disappearance with police.

Hindu 12:35:00 PM CET

Missing Rights Activist Found In Pakistan

rferl 1:40:00 PM CET

