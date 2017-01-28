|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 28, 2017
|
|
Three weeks on, five missing Pakistani rights activists return home
|
Five bloggers and rights activists missing since first week of January have returned home in the early hours of Saturday as mysteriously as they disappeared. Police confirmed that they reached home. They did not say who kidnapped them or handed over to the police. The relatives of the missing had registered cases of their disappearance with police.
Hindu 12:35:00 PM CET
|
|
|