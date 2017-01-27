|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Friday, January 27, 2017
Communist China Is now the leader of the ‘Free Trade’ World
In his speech at at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping cast himself as a steadfast defender of free trade, globalization, and economic openness. Xi Jinping warned Donald Trump when he was president elect against isolationist moves which could spark a trade war.
yalibnan 6:06:00 AM CET
