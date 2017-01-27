Main Menu

Friday, January 27, 2017

Communist China Is now the leader of the ‘Free Trade’ World

In his speech at at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping cast himself as a steadfast defender of free trade, globalization, and economic openness. Xi Jinping warned Donald Trump when he was president elect against isolationist moves which could spark a trade war.

yalibnan 6:06:00 AM CET

Chinese carmakers think they can finally win America over with an SUV

todayonline 4:59:00 AM CET

Anger after rat is strung up by its limbs

euronews-en 5:00:00 AM CET

Don't bother overseas Taiwanese about the cross-strait issue: minister

ChinaPost 1:19:00 PM CET

UN chief sends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people

xinhuanet_en 5:19:00 AM CET

Decorations, lanterns illuminated to greet Spring Festival in China

gmw 8:43:00 AM CET

Philippines, China discuss power cooperation

abs-cbnnews 2:29:00 AM CET

What signals does Chinese premier send via Bloomberg column?

chinadaily 5:07:00 AM CET

