Friday, January 27, 2017
Lebanon electoral law: Jumblatt tells Aoun “Dialogue is the solution not exclusion”
Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt (L) denied that President Michel Aoun ‘s presidency was made in Lebanon. “There has never been a made in Lebanon president,” he stressed last November. Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt sounded upset over the remarks by president Michel Aoun over the electoral law issue .
yalibnan 6:06:00 AM CET
