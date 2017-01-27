|News ClusterEnglish
Ireland should not rule out joining Britain in quitting EU: former diplomat
|
LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A former leading Irish diplomat said Friday that Ireland might have to opt for an "Irexit" and quit the (EU). European Union Ray Bassett, Ireland's one time ambassador to Canada, said Ireland faced a "momentous decision" after Brexit, but had stubbornly chosen to stick with the EU regardless.
