Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 27, 2017

Ireland should not rule out joining Britain in quitting EU: former diplomat

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A former leading Irish diplomat said Friday that Ireland might have to opt for an "Irexit" and quit the (EU). European Union Ray Bassett, Ireland's one time ambassador to Canada, said Ireland faced a "momentous decision" after Brexit, but had stubbornly chosen to stick with the EU regardless.

xinhuanet_en 11:27:00 PM CET

Aussie, Kiwi rugby coaching magicians inspire north revival - Mallett

afp-english 5:15:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (19)

Flag
United Kingdom (18)

Flag
South Africa (3)

Flag
New Zealand (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Leicester(GB)

Rugby(GB)

London(GB)

Glasgow(GB)

Edinburgh(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Clive Woodward (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (7)

Six Nations Championship (4)

World Cup (3)

Good Friday Agreement (2)

Grand Slam (2)

Down Under (1)

All Blacks (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

ImportsExports

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.