Friday, January 27, 2017

Google is the buzz word as Alphabet profits soar

Growing advertising revenues from YouTube and mobile searches have powered Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to increased fourth quarter profits. Company-wide revenues soared by 22 per cent compared with the same quarter last year to $26 billion, of which $22.4 billion came from advertising, Alphabet said.

thetimes 5:17:00 AM CET

Alphabet earnings get a little Google Pixel dust

usaToday 1:43:00 AM CET

Alphabet's hardware growth adds to strength in core ad business

reuters 4:35:00 PM CET

Higher taxes hits Google parent's earnings

iol 8:06:00 AM CET

Alphabet quarterly profit misses estimates, shares fall

news-yahoo 5:09:00 AM CET

