|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
Google is the buzz word as Alphabet profits soar
|
Growing advertising revenues from YouTube and mobile searches have powered Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to increased fourth quarter profits. Company-wide revenues soared by 22 per cent compared with the same quarter last year to $26 billion, of which $22.4 billion came from advertising, Alphabet said.
thetimes 5:17:00 AM CET
|
|
|