Friday, January 27, 2017
Chinese clubs more than double spending on int. transfers
Chinese soccer clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released on Friday. The spending spree, which has seen a series of big-money moves involving high profile players such as Chelsea and....
thedailystarBD 8:18:00 AM CET
