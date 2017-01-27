Main Menu

Friday, January 27, 2017

Swan River plane crash: ATSB to inspect aircraft before retrieval

A plane that fatally crashed into the Swan River during an Australia Day event will remain in the water until the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau inspects it today. The pilot and passenger died when the Grumman G-73 "Mallard" flying boat broke up on impact af 5pm on Thursday in front of....

smh 12:36:00 AM CET

Thousands watch as plane plunges into Australian river

manilatimes 1:07:00 PM CET

