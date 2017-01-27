|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 27, 2017
Netanyahu Says Iran's Leaders Are Greatest Threat To Jewish State
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes the election of U.S. President Donald Trump will end the world's "deafening silence" on Iranian threats against the Jewish state and its citizens. Speaking to diplomats in Jerusalem ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January....
rferl 5:30:00 AM CET
