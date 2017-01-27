|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 27, 2017
Japanese govt not considering support for Toshiba-Jiji
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press. Toshiba was expected to offer on Friday an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business.
reuters 1:28:00 AM CET
