Friday, January 27, 2017

Japanese govt not considering support for Toshiba-Jiji

TOKYO Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press. Toshiba was expected to offer on Friday an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business.

reuters 1:28:00 AM CET

Toshiba to spin off top-earning flash memory business

sinacom 3:46:00 PM CET

Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge

ATAP-en 10:45:00 AM CET

