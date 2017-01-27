* Consolidated revenue totaled 1,594 million euros for Q1 of FY 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0. reuters 8:04:00 AM CET