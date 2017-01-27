|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 27, 2017
Negative gearing: Scott Morrison rejects fresh calls to change policy
Treasurer Scott Morrison brushes off calls from within the Coalition for the Government to consider curbing negative gearing in order to control the growth of house prices in capital cities. Treasurer Scott Morrison has brushed off calls from within the Coalition for the Government to consider making changes to negative gearing.
radioaustralia 11:02:00 PM CET
