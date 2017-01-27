Main Menu

Friday, January 27, 2017

Negative gearing: Scott Morrison rejects fresh calls to change policy

Treasurer Scott Morrison has brushed off calls from within the Coalition for the Government to consider making changes to negative gearing.

Treasurer Scott Morrison defends negative gearing against Liberal attacks

