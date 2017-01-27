|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
Throngs cheer new president's triumphant return to Gambia
|
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — President Adama Barrow returned triumphantly to Gambia on Thursday, nearly two months after winning an election disputed by the country's longtime dictator, to the cheers of hundreds of thousands who jammed the roads in welcome. "That's my president!" the crowds cried, eager to....
news-yahoo 5:09:00 AM CET
|
|
|