Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 27, 2017

Throngs cheer new president's triumphant return to Gambia

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — President Adama Barrow returned triumphantly to Gambia on Thursday, nearly two months after winning an election disputed by the country's longtime dictator, to the cheers of hundreds of thousands who jammed the roads in welcome. "That's my president!" the crowds cried, eager to....

news-yahoo 5:09:00 AM CET

Barrow returns to Gambia amid warm welcome

thedailystarBD 6:53:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Gambia (20)

Flag
Senegal (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Banjul(GM)

Dakar(SN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Yahya Jammeh (2)

Mohamed Ibn Chambas (1)

West Africa (2)

Adama Barrow (2)

Ibrahima Jahama (1)

Fatoumata Tambajang (1)

Binta Makah (1)

Associated Press (1)

Modou Fall (1)

Olof Skoog (1)

Musa Kitteh (1)

Krista Larson (1)

Ibrahima Gaye (1)

Halifa Sallah (1)

Mariana Darboe (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Economic Community of West African States (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.