Friday, January 27, 2017
Senegal football coach Aliou Cisse has 'unfinished business'
Franceville (Gabon) (AFP) - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse still looks back at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations with a sense of unfinished business, so Saturday's quarter-final against Cameroon offers a chance, partly, to settle an old score. The Lions of Teranga have never won the continental trophy, but....
news-yahoo 5:09:00 AM CET
