Friday, January 27, 2017

Israel to return body of slain 18-year-old Palestinian girl after 7 months

Palestinian prisoner opens hunger strike as Israel extends detention; PPS: Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces in stable condition; Israeli forces seal Nablus-area village; Clashes erupt as Israeli forces raid Ramallah-area village; Israeli forces detain 2 Palestinians from Qalqiliya-area village;....

maannews-en 12:59:00 PM CET

10 Things to Know for Today

AP 12:31:00 PM CET

Israeli Settlement Expansion: UNSC meets, but takes no action

thedailystarBD 5:23:00 AM CET

Israeli car targeted in suspected West Bank terror shooting; none hurt

jpost 2:58:00 PM CET

