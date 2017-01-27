|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
Israel to return body of slain 18-year-old Palestinian girl after 7 months
|
Palestinian prisoner opens hunger strike as Israel extends detention; PPS: Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces in stable condition; Israeli forces seal Nablus-area village; Clashes erupt as Israeli forces raid Ramallah-area village; Israeli forces detain 2 Palestinians from Qalqiliya-area village;....
maannews-en 12:59:00 PM CET
|
|
|