Friday, January 27, 2017

Turkey threatens to cancel the Greek-EU migration deal

Turkey has demanded the retrial of eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup last year. The foreign ministry in Ankara says Athens is protecting coup plotters and failing in the fight against terrorism. Why is this happening? On Thursday, Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against extraditing the soldiers.

euronews-en 6:33:00 PM CET

Turkey to Review Ties after Greece Refuses to Extradite Coup Suspects

naharnet-en 5:18:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (22)

Flag
Greece (21)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ankara(TR)

Istanbul(TR)

Αθήνα(GR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (2)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2)

Fethullah Gulen (1)

Christos Mylonopoulos (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (3)

Supreme Court (2)

NATO (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

