Friday, January 27, 2017
Turkey threatens to cancel the Greek-EU migration deal
Turkey has demanded the retrial of eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup last year. The foreign ministry in Ankara says Athens is protecting coup plotters and failing in the fight against terrorism. Why is this happening? On Thursday, Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against extraditing the soldiers.
euronews-en 6:33:00 PM CET
