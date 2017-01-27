Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 27, 2017

'Opposites attract', May makes a play to renew US-UK special relationship

British Prime Minister Theresa May joked that ‘opposites attract’ and called on Donald Trump to renew the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the US and the UK on a visit to America. May, who came to power in the leadership battle rather than via a public vote, said she was honoured to be the....

euronews-en 5:00:00 AM CET

Theresa May shows British poodle can lead the way for erratic new master

guardian 1:07:00 AM CET

Britain's May says Queen Elizabeth invited Trump for state visit

jpost 8:06:00 PM CET

'Will lead the world together again: Britain's May meets Trump

rediff 7:01:00 PM CET

Trump hosts first foreign leader as May visits White House

GulfDailyNews 11:44:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (18)

Flag
United Kingdom (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Philadelphia(US)

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (7)

Donald Trump (5)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Winston Churchill (1)

Nikki Haley (1)

James Mattis (1)

Margaret Thatcher (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Yuri Gripas (1)

Michail Gorbachev (1)

United States (1)

Bradley Becker (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (5)

White House (4)

European Union (4)

Member States (1)

World War (1)

Cold War (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.