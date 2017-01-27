|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
'Opposites attract', May makes a play to renew US-UK special relationship
|
British Prime Minister Theresa May joked that ‘opposites attract’ and called on Donald Trump to renew the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the US and the UK on a visit to America. May, who came to power in the leadership battle rather than via a public vote, said she was honoured to be the....
euronews-en 5:00:00 AM CET
|
|
|