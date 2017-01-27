|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 27, 2017
German population hits record high due to migrants
Asylum seekers are initially housed in reception centres and generally only registered later. Steady economic growth since 2010 and generous pro-family policies by successive governments in recent years have helped lift the birth rate but it is still below the death rate. German government support for refugees has climbed in recent years.
dailymail 4:57:00 PM CET
