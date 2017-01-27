Main Menu

Friday, January 27, 2017

Apollo I disaster: How three astronauts died on Earth

bbc 1:22:00 AM CET

This Day in History: Apollo 1 Bursts Into Flames, Killing 3 American Astronauts

voanews 9:23:00 PM CET

Neil Armstrong (2)

John F. Kennedy (1)

Buzz Aldrin (1)

Roger B. Chaffee (1)

Edward White II (1)

NASA (4)

