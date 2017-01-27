|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
Churkin: Astana talks key to reach a settlement to crisis in Syria
|
The United Nations, SANA – Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, described the just-ended Astana talks as “an important shake-up” for the process of peace settlement of the Syrian crisis. Tass News Agency quoted Churkin as saying that “I think everybody agrees it....
Sana-en 6:22:00 AM CET
|
|
|