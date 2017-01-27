Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 27, 2017

Churkin: Astana talks key to reach a settlement to crisis in Syria

The United Nations, SANA – Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, described the just-ended Astana talks as “an important shake-up” for the process of peace settlement of the Syrian crisis. Tass News Agency quoted Churkin as saying that “I think everybody agrees it....

Sana-en 6:22:00 AM CET

Russia angered as Britain’s navy keeps eye on ‘ship of...

HindustanTimes 6:44:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (9)

Flag
United Kingdom (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (6)

Flag
Kazakhstan (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Astana(KZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Boris Johnson (1)

Peter I of Russia (1)

Michael Fallon (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Vitaly I. Churkin (1)

Defence Ministry (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations (2)

House of Lords (1)

News Agency (1)

UN Security Council (1)

SANA (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

SecurityCouncil

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.