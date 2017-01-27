|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
March for Life highlights gains by abortion opponents in D.C.
|
Less than a year ago, with President Obama’s second term winding down, things were markedly different. The Supreme Court struck down Texas’ strict regulations on abortion clinics as interfering with a woman’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. And with polls at the time suggesting Hillary Clinton would likely defeat Mr.
CBSnews 6:00:00 PM CET
|
|
|