Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 27, 2017

More Than 100 Fast-Spreading Wildfires Rage in Chile

Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continue to spread quickly from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean, destroying forests, livestock and whole towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the coastal city of Concepcion. Authorities say they found a body Friday, raising the overall death toll to 11.

ABCnews 11:00:00 PM CET

5.1-magnitude quake hits Chile -- USGS

sinacom 3:46:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Chile (4)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Michelle Bachelet (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

U.S. Geological Survey (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

NaturalDisasters

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.