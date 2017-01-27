|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 27, 2017
|
|
More Than 100 Fast-Spreading Wildfires Rage in Chile
|
Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continue to spread quickly from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean, destroying forests, livestock and whole towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the coastal city of Concepcion. Authorities say they found a body Friday, raising the overall death toll to 11.
ABCnews 11:00:00 PM CET
|
|
|