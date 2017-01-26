NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks extend gains Wednesday, with the Dow closing above the 20,000 milestone for the first time ever, as investors digested a batch of generally positive corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.80 points, or 0.78 percent, to 20,068.51. xinhuanet_en 4:48:00 AM CET