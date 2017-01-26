Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 26, 2017

U.S. stocks end at record highs on upbeat earnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks extend gains Wednesday, with the Dow closing above the 20,000 milestone for the first time ever, as investors digested a batch of generally positive corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.80 points, or 0.78 percent, to 20,068.51.

xinhuanet_en 4:48:00 AM CET

Markets Extend Rally after Wall Street Smashes Record

naharnet-en 3:24:00 PM CET

Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day

todayonline 4:13:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (19)

Flag
Japan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Paris(US)

Tokyo(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (3)

Peter Cardillo (1)

Hong Kong (2)

New York-Dow (1)

Jameel Ahmad (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Dow Jones (6)

Wall Street (3)

Nasdaq (3)

Boeing (2)

United Technologies (2)

The Thomson Corporation (2)

The Commerce Department (1)

Microsoft (1)

European Union (1)

Brent North (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Verizon Communications (1)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

Whirlpool Corp (1)

Hang Seng (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.