Thursday, January 26, 2017
Physical gold demand slides to 7-year low in 2016 -GFMS
* Physical gold demand slides 20 pct to 3,349 T in 2016 * Gold market surplus biggest this century * GFMS forecasts gold at $1,259/oz in 2017 By Jan Harvey LONDON, Jan 26 Physical gold demand fell 20 percent last year to its lowest since 2009, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said in a report on....
reuters 9:49:00 AM CET
