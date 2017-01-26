|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Court rules Shell can't be sued in London for Nigeria oil spills
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell cannot be sued in London over oil spills in Nigeria, the High Court ruled on Thursday, in a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad. Villagers from the Bille and Ogale communities in the oil-producing Niger....
reuters 5:56:00 PM CET
