Thursday, January 26, 2017

Court rules Shell can't be sued in London for Nigeria oil spills

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell cannot be sued in London over oil spills in Nigeria, the High Court ruled on Thursday, in a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad. Villagers from the Bille and Ogale communities in the oil-producing Niger....

reuters 5:56:00 PM CET

Nigeria ranks low, S/Africa, Malawi highest, among African countries committed to ending hunger

onlinenigeria 8:12:00 PM CET

Corruption: Nigeria makes no improvement on Transparency International rating

onlinenigeria 2:46:00 PM CET

Nigeria (31)

United Kingdom (10)

Abuja(NG)

Niger Delta(NG)

London(GB)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Adrian Croft (1)

Giles Elgood (1)

Leigh Day (2)

Igo Weli (1)

Celestine Akpobari (1)

Susan Thomas (1)

High Court (3)

Royal Dutch Shell (2)

African Union (2)

Vedanta Resources (1)

Transparency International (1)

Federal Government (1)

ManMadeDisasters

Environment

