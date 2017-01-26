|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 26, 2017
|
|
Singapore's Keppel posts smallest annual profit in a decade
|
SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments. Fourth-quarter net profit dropped to S$143 million ($100 million) for the three months ended Dec.
reuters 10:51:00 AM CET
|
|
|