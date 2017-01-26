|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Ceausescu's bunker offers a window into Romania's communist past
BUCHAREST The hermetically-sealed heavy steel door to the bunker of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu opens with a squeak, releasing a burst of cool air. The bunker sits two levels beneath a lavish villa in an upmarket neighborhood in Bucharest, Ceausescu's private residence....
reuters 2:53:00 PM CET
