Thursday, January 26, 2017

RFE/RL: German family trades ‘sexually permissive’ West for the wilds of Siberia

kyivpost 11:15:00 AM CET

Bloomberg: Putin’s sanctioned ally may win quarter of Russian gold reserves

kyivpost 2:24:00 PM CET

Russia Moves to Soften Domestic Violence Law

nytimes 5:40:00 AM CET

Flag
Russian Federation (13)

Moskva(RU)

Omsk Oblast(RU)

Irkutsk(RU)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Sergey Donskoy (1)

Yelena B. Mizulina (1)

Kirill Chuyko (1)

Svetlana G. Aivazova (1)

Eugen Martens (1)

Duma (2)

Interior Ministry (1)

Société Générale (1)

