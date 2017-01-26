Actor Ryan Gosling,left, and director Damien Chazelle, right, pose with Japanese actress Ryoko Yonekura at the Japan premiere for “La La Land” in Tokyo on Thursday. The musical, which has been nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards, opens in Japan on Feb 24. When I was very young my mother took me to see the XXXX of Music, 6 TIMES. japantoday 11:24:00 PM CET