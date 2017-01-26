|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Hugo Barra's next job: Head of Oculus VR
|
Mark Zuckerberg just the next landing spot for former Google and Xiaomi executive Hugo Barra : Facebook. As Barra revealed a couple of days ago, he's coming back to Silicon Valley and will "lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team." Joining Facebook as VP of virtual reality (VPVR!) to lead Team @Oculus .
engadget 5:37:00 AM CET
