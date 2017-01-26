|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Australian Open: Venus and Serena Williams in final
Talk about sibling rivalry! Sisters Venus, 36, and Serena Williams, 35, will play EACH OTHER for Australian Open title after both turned back the clock to win their way to the final Serena and Venus Williams will meet in grand slam final for first time since 2009 Venus beat Coco Vandeweghe 6-7, 6-2,....
dailymail 8:54:00 AM CET
