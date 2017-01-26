|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Girl, 16, jailed after stabbing German officer for ISIS
A 16-year-old girl has been convicted in Germany of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of ISIS. The teenager, identified only as Safia S. under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison at Celle state court. The German-Moroccan dual citizen travelled to....
dailymail 12:41:00 PM CET
