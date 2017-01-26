Main Menu

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Girl, 16, jailed after stabbing German officer for ISIS

A 16-year-old girl has been convicted in Germany of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of ISIS. The teenager, identified only as Safia S. under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison at Celle state court. The German-Moroccan dual citizen travelled to....

dailymail 12:41:00 PM CET

Video of 'Arab looking' men who beat up British students

dailymail 3:06:00 PM CET

American German Business Club Bonn Airport COO will be guest speaker

general-anzeiger-bonn 6:04:00 PM CET

German court jails girl who stabbed policeman in name of IS

channelnewsasia 2:30:00 PM CET

