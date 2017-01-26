Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Singapore's December factory output surges 21.3% year-on-year

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output surged 21.3 per cent year-on-year in December, posting its best monthly performance in two years, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Thursday. This jump was above market expectations. A Reuters poll put the median forecast at 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

business-times 6:34:00 AM CET

Singapore manufacturing output jumps 21.3% in December, best in 5 years, smashing forecasts

straitstimesSG 6:40:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Singapore (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Singapore(SG)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.