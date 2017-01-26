|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 26, 2017
|
|
Singapore's December factory output surges 21.3% year-on-year
|
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output surged 21.3 per cent year-on-year in December, posting its best monthly performance in two years, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Thursday. This jump was above market expectations. A Reuters poll put the median forecast at 9.5 per cent year-on-year.
business-times 6:34:00 AM CET
|
|
|